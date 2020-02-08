Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.