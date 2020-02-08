Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) vs. PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NASDAQ:PBR.A) Head to Head Comparison

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) and PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Approach Resources has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Approach Resources and PETROLEO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources 2 0 0 0 1.00 PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Approach Resources presently has a consensus target price of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 405.69%. Given Approach Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Approach Resources is more favorable than PETROLEO BRASIL/S.

Profitability

This table compares Approach Resources and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources -38.00% -5.64% -2.99% PETROLEO BRASIL/S 10.45% 10.41% 3.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Approach Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Approach Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Approach Resources and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources $114.04 million 0.06 -$19.91 million ($0.26) -0.30 PETROLEO BRASIL/S $95.58 billion 0.91 $7.17 billion N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Approach Resources.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/S beats Approach Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

