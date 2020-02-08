APR Coin (APR) Reaches Market Cap of $88,064.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. APR Coin has a market cap of $88,064.00 and approximately $262.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APR Coin has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 605.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.01518212 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015999 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000997 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,175,317 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

