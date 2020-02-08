Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Aqua America worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua America by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,786 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Aqua America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,915 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aqua America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,488,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aqua America by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,959,000 after purchasing an additional 225,665 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Aqua America by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,442,000 after purchasing an additional 519,900 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

