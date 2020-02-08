AquariusCoin (ARCO) Trading 61.2% Higher This Week

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AquariusCoin has a total market cap of $146,613.00 and $2.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,853.67 or 2.01111050 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025136 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

AquariusCoin (CRYPTO:ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,710,194 coins. AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

