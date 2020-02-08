Aragon (ANT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $208,648.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $25.55 million and $208,648.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00008006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitfinex, Liqui and AirSwap.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,173,226 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Liqui, Bitfinex, GOPAX, AirSwap, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

