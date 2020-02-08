ARAW Tops One Day Trading Volume of $130.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. ARAW has a market cap of $9,214.00 and approximately $130.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARAW has traded 65.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.48 or 0.05881138 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024310 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00128845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038934 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,228,622,188 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

