Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 32.1% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $18.63 million and $10.73 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001919 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, BitMart, IDEX and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.03421774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00220119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00130511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bithumb, Huobi, CoinBene, Bibox, DragonEX, Cobinhood, DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.