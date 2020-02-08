ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ArcelorMittal earned a coverage optimism score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $17.74. 4,063,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.47. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

