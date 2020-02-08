Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ARCH stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. Arch Coal has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Arch Coal by 9.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Coal by 72.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Arch Coal by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

