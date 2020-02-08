Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $55.81 million and $2.53 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008651 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001506 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.