Argus (ARGUS) Market Cap Hits $780.00

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Argus coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Argus has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Argus has a total market cap of $780.00 and $2.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Argus

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

