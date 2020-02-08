Arion Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Arion has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Arion has a market capitalization of $66,958.00 and $378.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,900,047 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

