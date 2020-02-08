Arionum (ARO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110,302.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $110,302.00 and $19,768.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

