Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Armstrong World Industries worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $106.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWI. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

