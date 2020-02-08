Artfinity Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.97 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $7.97 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05915628 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 122.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00127230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038939 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

AT is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,498,528 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.