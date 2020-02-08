Artis Turba Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Artis Turba has a total market cap of $213,989.00 and approximately $4,454.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.03421774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00220119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00130511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,085,380 tokens. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba.

