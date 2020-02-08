Asian Dragon (AD) Market Cap Hits $118,041.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $118,041.00 and $2,355.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003628 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

999 (999) traded 109.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000182 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon (CRYPTO:AD) is a token. Asian Dragon's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon's official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

