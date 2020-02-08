ATC Coin (ATCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,547.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $8,547.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00770907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007796 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000632 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,649,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.