ATLANT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $154.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $154.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx and YoBit. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About ATLANT

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

