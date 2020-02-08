AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) vs. TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Financial Survey

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of AtriCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AtriCure and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 1 5 0 2.83 TELA Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

AtriCure presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.71%. TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.52%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than AtriCure.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -10.13% -13.59% -8.40% TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AtriCure and TELA Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $201.63 million 7.96 -$21.14 million ($0.94) -43.19 TELA Bio $8.27 million 21.03 -$21.09 million N/A N/A

TELA Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure.

Summary

TELA Bio beats AtriCure on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex PRS products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

