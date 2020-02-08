AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.