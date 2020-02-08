Auctus 1-Day Volume Tops $167.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $465,530.00 and $167.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Auctus has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.35 or 0.03497039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00223501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00131913 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,535,815 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

