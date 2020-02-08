Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.0090

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $535,352.00 and $130.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.03571502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00230077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00130842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,535,815 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

