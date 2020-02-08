Augur Trading Up 15.8% This Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Augur has a market cap of $181.00 million and $17.46 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $16.45 or 0.00166441 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Koinex, Crex24 and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, BX Thailand, ABCC, CoinTiger, Upbit, AirSwap, Bithumb, Zebpay, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Gatecoin, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Koinex, Kraken, IDEX, Bitsane, Gate.io, Poloniex, Binance, GOPAX, Liqui and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

