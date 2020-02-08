Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pi Financial

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

ACB stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $768,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $56,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 183.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 922.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

