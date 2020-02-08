Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.55. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

