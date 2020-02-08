Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Autoliv worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Autoliv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Autoliv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DNB Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

ALV stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.16. 273,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. Autoliv Inc. has a one year low of $61.07 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.