Autonio Market Capitalization Hits $216,159.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Autonio has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $216,159.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.03420438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00220092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

