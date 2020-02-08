Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.74-0.79 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.74-0.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 9,179,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,129. Avantor has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.76.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.