Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.76.

NYSE AVTR opened at $17.52 on Friday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Avantor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 210,519 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,058,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 556,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

