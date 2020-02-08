Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

