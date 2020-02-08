Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.56

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00005787 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. Axe has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 95.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,248,917 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.