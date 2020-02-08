BaaSid Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,064.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $90,064.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BaaSid

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,892,525,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

