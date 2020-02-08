Banano (BAN) Market Capitalization Tops $614,947.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $614,947.00 and approximately $10,561.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,428,164 coins and its circulating supply is 960,490,707 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

