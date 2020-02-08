Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $850.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

