Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,075,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,926,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 2,166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 90,628 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,901,000. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMA opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

