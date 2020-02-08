Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $5.35 million and $1.89 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.03324528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00223026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00129535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

