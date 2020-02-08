Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $23.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank7 an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

BSVN opened at $18.37 on Friday. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $186.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bank7 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

