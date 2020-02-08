Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002593 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, DDEX, Upbit and Radar Relay. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $366.40 million and $73.69 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,429,287,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, AirSwap, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Liqui, Poloniex, ZB.COM, CPDAX, ChaoEX, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit, Gate.io, Livecoin, ABCC, BitBay, Koinex, WazirX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Binance, Ethfinex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

