Bata 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $367.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Bata has a market capitalization of $64,823.00 and $367.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bata has traded up 65.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00785386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000349 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.