Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Achieves $118,434.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $118,434.00 and approximately $309.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024757 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00300022 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00037551 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,291,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,110 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.