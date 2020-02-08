BeatzCoin (BTZC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $310.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $310.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,463,284 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.