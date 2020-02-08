Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $4,050.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.93 or 0.05917810 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003112 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,120,516 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

