Beetle Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $824,909.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $824,909.00 and approximately $40,492.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $24.43 and $50.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047644 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 215,208,823 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98, $10.39, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.