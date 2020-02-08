Beldex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $435,874.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a total market cap of $65.65 million and $435,874.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00050955 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

