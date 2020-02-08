Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.9% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

