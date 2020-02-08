Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNFT. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point began coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Benefitfocus by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Benefitfocus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.19. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

