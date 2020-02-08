Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Beyondspring posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beyondspring.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Beyondspring in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyondspring has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BYSI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.06. 40,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Beyondspring has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $446.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyondspring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.