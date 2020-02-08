Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, AirSwap, FCoin and DDEX. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $357.11 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, LBank, FCoin, Exrates, Gate.io, Binance, Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, DDEX, AirSwap and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

